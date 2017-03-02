Minnesota keeps rolling with 88-73 win over Nebraska

Nate Mason had a game-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field for Minnesota (23-7, 11-6 Big Ten), which was 3-6 in the conference after losing at home to Maryland on Jan. 28.

The Gophers haven't lost since.

Forward Jordan Murphy, a key cog in Minnesota's turnaround, had 20 points and 11 rebounds. It was his sixth double-double in the past seven games.

Another key was center Reggie Lynch, who followed an 11-block, zero-fouls performance on Saturday against Penn State with 11 points and six blocks with just one personal foul.

Glynn Watson Jr. had 14 points for Nebraska, which was held to 37.7 percent shooting from the field.

The Gophers, who ended the first half with a 14-2 run for a 40-27 lead, picked up where they left off after the break.

A Mason 3-pointer capped a 14-4 run that put the Gophers up 53-33 with 14:37 to go. Nebraska never threatened again.

Minnesota, which shot 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes while holding Nebraska to 34.3 percent, was even better in the second half, making 18 of 29 shots. The Gophers shot 55.9 percent for the game.

The Cornhuskers committed 10 first-half fouls but did not attempt a free throw until two minutes into the second half.

The Gophers had 21 assists on their 33 field goals.

Minnesota finishes its regular season on Sunday at No. 22 Wisconsin. A win would guarantee the Gophers a top-four finish in the Big Ten and byes in the first two rounds of the conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Nebraska hosts Michigan on Sunday. A Cornhuskers loss would mean they play in the Big Ten tournament's opening round on Wednesday.