Twins prospect Palka finds unlikely mentor in Shane Robinson

Shane Robinson, 32, is generously listed at 5-9 and 170 pounds. A reserve outfielder who spent the 2015 season with the Twins, he is considered one of most fundamentally sound players in the game but has only six career home runs.

Yet when Palka reflects on the best advice he received this offseason — and for several years before that — he thinks of his conversations with Robinson.

"He's my baseball mentor," Palka said. "We're polar-opposite players, but when it comes to the mental side and defense, obviously I can learn a lot from him."

They first met six years ago, when Palka was a Georgia Tech freshman with power to burn. A Florida State product, Robinson had moved to Atlanta and had a connection to the Tech program through a former Seminoles strength and conditioning coach.

Robinson, then with the St. Louis Cardinals, fit in seamlessly with the two dozen pro ballplayers training each winter on The Flats, including Matt Wieters, Charlie Blackmon and recently retired Mark Teixeira. As much as he tried to pick the brains of the aforementioned all-stars, Palka found himself repeatedly drawn to Robinson's wisdom.

"He's just a good dude," said Palka, a former first-team all-American from Greer, S.C. "He's got a really good mentality."

Harper Robinson, Shane and Jessica's 2-year-old daughter, was born with a stomach/esophagus condition that has required at least half a dozen surgeries. Robinson would shuttle back and forth between Boston, where Harper was hospitalized, and offseason workouts in Atlanta.

Palka, like so many others in baseball, took note of the personal strength Robinson showed amid family heartache.

A third-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Palka was just arriving in the Twins' system (in a November 2015 trade for catcher Chris Herrmann) as Robinson was moving on via free agency to the Los Angeles Angels. As Palka's stock rose, Robinson spent even more time counseling him on all aspects of being a professional.

"His power is some of the best I've seen," Robinson said. "I've played with some power guys in my time, but he can put a little spectacle together during batting practice."

Robinson has worked with Palka, a natural first baseman trying to master the corner outfield, on his jumps, reads and routes. He has explained to him the importance of handling the routine play rather than attempting highlight catches that could easily go awry.

"We just talked about what coaches expect from him," Robinson said. "I kind of put it out there because I feel like these days, a lot of times they don't sit you down and say, 'Look, this is what we need out of you' versus 'This is what you're probably thinking you're expected to be doing.'"

Robinson pulled no punches in his talks with Palka. Having never seen Palka play live in a real game, Robinson asked him what he viewed as his weaknesses and went from there.

"I just told him, 'You're never going to be a blazing outfielder that's going to run down balls and make ridiculous grabs,'" he said. "I said, 'You're athletic enough to make good catches, but you don't have to be more than what you are.' I just told him to understand his game."

If Kyle Schwarber, another burly former college masher with a sweet lefty swing, can handle left field for the World Series-champion Chicago Cubs, maybe Palka can do the same one day for the Twins.

"It's getting to the ball quick as you can and getting it to the cutoff," Robinson said. "He's got a good arm. You'll limit the number of throws you have to make by getting to the ball. Little things that people didn't tell me that I had to figure out on my own."

Adding a bit of roster analysis, Robinson told Palka to just keep plugging away and something would open up soon.

"It's good over there because Joe (Mauer) is getting older, so they're looking for that first baseman-type guy," Robinson told Palka. "Their outfield is young. If those guys aren't doing well, they'll send them down and bring you up. If you're hitting well, they'll give you an opportunity over there to play."

Through it all, Palka's baseball mentor will be watching from afar.

