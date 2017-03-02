Canisius, who edged Air Force by a single point for the Atlantic Hockey Association regular-season title, is riding a 15-game unbeaten streak (12-0-3). Second-ranked Harvard, who tied Union for the Eastern College Athletic Conference regular-season title, is on a 12-game run (11-0-1).

The No. 3 Bulldogs are unbeaten in their last 11 outings, having gone 8-0-3 since Jan. 14. But with two games remaining in the NCHC regular season — at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at eighth-ranked Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, Mich. — UMD is on the outside looking in on a regular-season league title.

Top-ranked Denver has rattled off nine straight wins to take a four-point lead atop the NCHC. That's left the second-place Bulldogs feeling a lot like Air Force, which finished the regular season on a 9-1-1 run, and Union, which went unbeaten in its last five.

All are wondering what more they could have done to be in a better position in March.

"Over those games, we were No. 1 or No. 2 so you got a target on your back every game," UMD senior wing Alex Iafallo said of the unbeaten streak. "We saw every team's best and I thought we matched their intensity. We just have to keep getting better. We had a couple periods here or there where we were just kind of slacking off. I think we have our playoff mindset coming into these next few games and want to just keep going higher and higher from there."

If the Pioneers win at Nebraska-Omaha tonight or Saturday — or UMD loses either night — Denver would clinch its first Penrose Cup. It would be Denver's first regular-season conference championship since winning the WCHA's MacNaughton Cup in 2009-10.

Denver fell six points short of sharing the Penrose Cup a year ago despite winning nine straight to close the regular season. Coach Jim Montgomery, now in his fourth season at Denver, said last year's streak — which reached 11 games including the NCHC tournament — gave his team a lot of confidence heading into the stretch run this season.

Despite that confidence, Montgomery said his team isn't celebrating an NCHC championship yet.

"There are probably some nerves, but I think these nerves are going to help us for, ultimately, the NCHC tournament and the NCAA tournament," Montgomery said. "When you are playing for a championship, like we are this weekend, it's great mental training on how to properly prepare and stay focused on what you control, and not about what you don't control.

"I love this opportunity we've been afforded coming into this weekend. Win or lose, it will help us down the road."

The Bulldogs say they haven't conceded the league title yet. Their focus might be shifting toward the postseason, but players are still holding out hope they can capture the program's first regular-season conference title since 1992-93.

"It's been a goal for us all year and it still is," UMD forward Karson Kuhlman said of the Penrose Cup. "The main focus right now is playing good hockey. All year we've wanted to peak at the right time here and play good hockey toward the end."

UMD likely will need to sweep the Broncos, who are locked into third place in the NCHC.

During the teams' first two meetings this season, Nov. 11-12 in Duluth, the Broncos won 4-3 on Friday while UMD freshman goaltender Hunter Miska saved 30 shots in a 2-0 UMD win Saturday.

In addition to a sweep, UMD needs Omaha to back up its coach, Dean Blais. When asked last week about Denver possibly clinching the NCHC title at Baxter Arena, the International Falls, Minn., native told the Omaha World Herald, "not in our building," following a win over North Dakota.

Scott Sandelin is still searching for his first regular-season conference title as Bulldogs coach despite having won a WCHA postseason crown and an NCAA title. He said Wednesday his team's unbeaten streak hasn't always felt that way considering three disappointing ties along the way.

Turn those draws into regulation victories and UMD would be tied with Denver atop the NCHC heading into the final weekend.

"Our group has been pretty resilient all year in terms of finding ways to win," Sandelin said. "I think we need to get better in a couple areas to keep that going. If we're going to make a good playoff push, we've got to get better in a couple areas."

Sandelin said he likes how his team has started and finished games during the unbeaten streak. The problem has come in between. Against Miami last week, UMD gave away leads both nights in the second period. At Colorado College two weeks ago, the Bulldogs failed to put the Tigers away in the second despite dominating possession.

The Bulldogs' main area of emphasis this weekend, however, are defensive-zone play and rush coverage. Sandelin said his forwards are getting caught out of position in the offensive zone and that's resulted in doing a lot of chasing on the defensive end.

It's also led to odd-man rushes for the opposition. The fix is easy, Sandelin said. He just wants his team to talk on the ice as much as they do in the locker room.

"It's just a little bit more communication, reading and simplifying things a little bit," Sandelin said. "Guys are working hard, but we just need to work a little smarter."