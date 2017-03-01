The Warriors will take on either Mahnomen or Lake of the Woods in the first round of the 8A East quarterfinals, which will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Bemidji State.

Red Lake's longtime rival Cass Lake-Bena is the No. 2 seed in the 8A East tournament. The Panthers (18-7) lost to Red Lake three times during the regular season and also fell to Nevis twice as well. CL-B will take on No. 7 seed Clearbrook-Gonvick at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Bemidji High School.

Win-E-Mac (21-6) is the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 6 Blackduck (6-20) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at BHS.

Fosston rounds out the East bracket asd the No. 4 seed, the 16-10 Greyhounds will take on No. 5 seeded Northome/Kelliher (15-11) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at BSU.

On the West side of the bracket, Ada-Borup earned the top seed. The Cougars finished 22-3 overall with their lone losses to Win-E-Mac, Northern Cass (N.D.) and Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.).

Stephen Argyle earned the No. 2 seed in the West, also going 21-3. Their losses were against Red Lake, Win-E-Mac and Ada-Borup.

The quarterfinals of the West sub-section will be held at Minnesota Crookston and Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls.

The rest of the tournament—on both sides of the bracket—will be held at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.

The sub-section quarterfinals will be played Saturday, March 11, while the sub-section finals will be Tuesday, March 14.

The overall section final is scheduled for Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m.

The Class A state tournament begins Thursday, March 23, at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. The semifinals and finals will again be at Target Center.

Sub-Section 8A East

Play-In Game

March 6

Game 1: No. 9 Mahnomen (2-19) at No. 8 Lake of the Woods (7-17), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 9

Game 2: No. 1 Red Lake (21-4) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. (BSU)

Game 3: No. 4 Fosston (16-10) vs. No. 5 Northome/Kelliher (15-11), 7:45 p.m. (BSU)

Game 4: No. 2 Cass Lake-Bena (18-7) vs. No. 7 Clearbrook-Gonvick (9-17), 6 p.m. (BHS)

Game 5: No. 3 Win-E-Mac (21-6) vs. No. 6 Blackduck (6-20), 7:45 p.m. (BHS)

Semifinals

March 11, at Thief River Falls

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Noon

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1:45 p.m.

Finals

March 14, at Thief River Falls

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Sub-Section 8A West

Play-In Games

March 6

Game 1: No. 9 Climax/Fisher (6-19) at No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami (8-18), 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (3-21) at No. 7 Norman County West (5-18), 7 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Red Lake County (1-25) at No. 6 Sacred Heart (13-11), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 9

Game 4: No. 1 Ada-Borup (22-3) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. (UMC)

Game 5: No. 4 Northern Freeze (16-9) vs. No. 5 Kittson County Central (14-8), 7:45 p.m. (UMC)

Game 6: No. 2 Stephen-Argyle (21-3) vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. (NCTC)

Game 7: No. 3 Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke (19-7) vs. Game 3 winner, 7:45 p.m. (NCTC)

Semifinals

March 11, at Thief River Falls

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:15 p.m.

Finals

March 14, at Thief River Falls

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7:45 p.m.

Section 8A Finals

March 17, at Thief River Falls

East Champion vs. West Champion, 7 p.m.