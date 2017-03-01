Trap shooting registration underway

The registration deadline for spring league is Friday, March 10. Shooting will begin on Monday, April 3, at the Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club, and will commence on Monday evenings until the mid-June championship tournaments.

Shooters need to provide their own firearm and ammunition as well as eye and ear protection.

Any Minnesota student is eligible to participate if he or she is in grades 6 through 12, possesses a Minnesota Firearm Safety Training or Student Athlete Firearm Education certificate, and meets all school extracurricular activity eligibility requirements.

Those interested in participating in the 2017 BHS trap team should attend the informational meeting on March 6, or contact Kelly Geiger at mkngeige@paulbunyan.net.

Additional information on the league is available at www.mnclaytarget.com.