Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Sheriff: Shelter-in-place issued for 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue

    Watch: Little wrestler keeps girl opponent in hot pursuit

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:01 p.m.
    Image from video

    The beginning to the match started as most wrestling matches do -- with a handshake.

    Both wrestlers in Pennsylvania took their starting poses, but then the 4-year-old boy -- the opponent of a older girl, who is 5 -- took off running.

    The girl was in hot pursuit, but as she completed the first lap, she raised her arms -- most likely to her coach -- like "What am I supposed to do?"

    Eventually, the referee blew the whistle and the wrestlers began wrestling -- at least until the little boy made his escape and made a run for it once again.

    Watch below:

    Explore related topics:sportsWrestling
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness