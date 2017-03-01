Watch: Little wrestler keeps girl opponent in hot pursuit
The beginning to the match started as most wrestling matches do -- with a handshake.
Both wrestlers in Pennsylvania took their starting poses, but then the 4-year-old boy -- the opponent of a older girl, who is 5 -- took off running.
The girl was in hot pursuit, but as she completed the first lap, she raised her arms -- most likely to her coach -- like "What am I supposed to do?"
Eventually, the referee blew the whistle and the wrestlers began wrestling -- at least until the little boy made his escape and made a run for it once again.
