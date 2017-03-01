NFL salary cap climbs to $167 million in 2017
The NFL salary cap will be $167 million per team for the 2017 season, an increase of $12 million over last year.
The upcoming season will be the fourth consecutive year the cap has risen at least $10 million, and since 2012 it has been increased by about $47 million. The first cap in 1994 was $34.6 million.
The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are among the teams with the most cap space when free agency begins March 9.
According to Overthecap.com, here is the available cap space for each NFL team as of Wednesday, March 1 (in millions).
Cleveland $102.352, San Francisco $76.97, Jacksonville $70.98, Tampa Bay $66.14, Tennessee $61.39, New England $59.67, Indianapolis $53.24, Chicago $51.37, Oakland $42.93, Denver $42.06, Cincinnati $42.0, Miami $41.05, Green Bay $40.0, Minnesota $37.95, Carolina $36.59, L.A. Rams $36.39, Washington $34.48, Detroit $31.8, New Orleans $27.35, N.Y. Jets $26.28, Seattle $25.93, Pittsburgh $23.62, Houston $23.4, Buffalo $18.19, Atlanta $17.87, Arizona $17.07, Baltimore $13.81, N.Y. Giants $13.28, Kansas City $9.59, Philadelphia $8.69, L.A. Chargers $5.19, Dallas $3.31.