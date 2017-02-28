Leading scorers for the Drakes (9-18) were senior captain Michaela Sparby with 21 points and sophomore captain Haley Murray with 15 points.

Freshman Jada Landis scored three three-pointers to increase the Drakes’ lead by 14 points early in the first half; Blackduck led Mahnomen 44-15 at halftime.

Other scorers were eighth grader Alexa Sparby with seven points; freshman Zoey Mills with nine; and sophomore Caroline Cheney with two.

Michaela Sparby, Alexa Sparby, Selena Murray and Landis each had a free throw percentages of 50 percent.

Michaela Sparby also led the Drakes in steals with seven, followed closely by Mills with five.

Haley Murray, Alexa Sparby and junior Deja Palmer each had three steals; Landis nabbed two of her own.

Mahnomen finishes its season at 1-24.

The Drakes take on top-seeded Red Lake (20-2) in the Section 8A East quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bemidji State.