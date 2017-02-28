New Wild Hanzal, White excited to play for contender

All Hanzal had to do to was look around.

"A little more people," Hanzal said of the 19,118 spectators who filled Xcel Energy Center on Monday night to see the Wild's 5-4 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings. "It was awesome. That crowd was great."

All White had to do was close his eyes and listen.

"It was fun," he said after receiving a standing ovation midway through the game. "I'm definitely not used to that right now. It's a little bit different down in AZ."

Hanzal and White made their Wild debuts the night after being traded from the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. It was a jam-packed day for both players, and it propelled them smack dab in the middle of a Stanley Cup chase. Not a bad consolation after bottom feeding with the Coyotes — the second-worst team in the NHL — the first three-quarter games of the season.

"I'm really excited," said Hanzal, who had spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Coyotes. "I said it before I got here: I'm looking forward to (being) on the winning team, and this is one of the best teams in the West. I'm very glad I can be part of it, and hopefully we're gonna have a good run."

Hanzal and White both bring skills that should help the Wild make a push for a Stanley Cup:

Hanzal is a prototypical shutdown center with some scoring prowess; he has 16 goals this season. Think Mikko Koivu.

White is a gritty winger not afraid to mix it up when push comes to shove. Think Chris Stewart.

"It's been a little emotional," Hanzal said. "Now I'm here and this is my new home."

Hanzal knew his days with the Coyotes were numbered, so he wasn't surprised to hear he had been traded. White was a little more taken aback, albeit happy to be moved to a contender.

"It was a good place to play and a good group of guys," said White, who has also played for the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers. "It was just tough losing. It's definitely nice to be put on a team like this. I couldn't ask for a better spot."

Hanzal and White will be back in the Wild lineup for Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets following a successful debut against the Kings.

Hanzal centered Erik Haula and Charlie Coyle on Monday against the Kings and finished with two shots on goals across 22 shifts. More importantly, he was tasked with shadowing Kings star center Anze Kopitar for most of the night, and held him scoreless.

"I thought positioning-wise, blocking shots, doing the things we wanted him to do, being really strong down low, those things were right up with what came as advertised," coach Bruce Boudreau said.

White, playing with Eric Staal and Nino Niederreiter, had a goal and an assist.

"He makes things happen," Boudreau said. "He showed that he can play."

White credited his linemates for a smooth transition.

"It's an easy team to jump into," White said. "It's a veteran group in here. I just came in and went about my business, and the guys have been helping me out all day since I've been here. They were ready to go, so I just tried to jump on the bandwagon."

That bandwagon will continue to roll as the Wild hope their most-recent acquisitions translate to success — maybe even a Stanley Cup — down the road.

"I've never been traded before, so it was something new," Hanzal said. "I knew I had to flip the page and start a new chapter. That is what I was thinking in my head. Just forget whatever it was yesterday or two weeks ago. I know this is my team right now, and I'm going to fight for my team."

