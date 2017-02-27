Competing Twins outfielders once had mentor-pupil relationship

There's also the fact that a decade ago, as he and Grossman stood in the same outfield at Jersey Village (Texas) High School, the newly forged relationship was strictly mentor-pupil.

"It's funny how that comes full circle," said the 32-year-old Stubbs, who is five years older than Grossman.

Ware, then advising Grossman as a highly promising junior at Cy-Fair High in the Houston area, asked Stubbs to stop by and work out with the University of Texas commitment. This was in the winter of 2006-07, when Stubbs, a former Longhorns College World Series hero, was coming off his first pro season in the Cincinnati Reds system.

"I showed him some drills that I had learned in college," Stubbs said. "I just tried to give him some pointers on some things that I had learned that could help him out approaching the draft."

Grossman, then 17, remembers the session vividly.

"I looked up to Drew. I was a big fan of Drew Stubbs. I wanted to be like him," Grossman said. "That he actually came down and spent that one afternoon with me, working on hitting and fielding some fly balls, that was pretty special.

"I remember telling my dad, 'I got to work out with Drew Stubbs,' " Grossman said. "It was a big deal in our house. I was fired up as a kid, and I'm still fired up to work with him."

They might already have played together had Stubbs signed with the Houston Astros, where Grossman played from 2013-15, out of high school. The Astros, however, wouldn't budge off a recommended slot figure roughly half of the $1 million Stubbs was seeking as a third-round pick in 2003.

Instead, he went to Austin and wound up going eighth overall to the Reds in 2006. That made him the first-ever draft pick of then-Reds general manager Wayne Krivsky, who later returned to the Twins and remains with the club as a major league scout.

Five years later, Grossman got the $1 million he sought from the Pittsburgh Pirates as a sixth-round pick, spurning his beloved Longhorns in the process. Seeing Stubbs, who broke in with the Reds in 2009, pile up more than 2,800 at-bats in the majors while distinguishing himself as a top-level defender proved a source of pride for Grossman.

"Obviously, you don't do what he's done if you're not a really good player," Grossman said. "I just remember him running balls down. I'd be like, 'Wow, this guy is pretty good.' He looks like a deer, too, so that helps."

While Grossman is coming off a surprisingly productive season with the Twins, who signed him as a minor league free agent last May, Stubbs opted to try his luck with a minor league ticket to a crowded outfield battle. After a solid season with the Colorado Rockies in 2014, where he played with Twins special assistant Michael Cuddyer, Stubbs was released in August 2015 when his bat went south.

"You get lost," Stubbs said. "Fifteen just kind of spiraled out of control."

He bounced around to three teams last season, slowed by a left foot injury that took more than two months to heal. Once Stubbs was ready to take over in center for the Texas Rangers, they signed Carlos Gomez and Stubbs was cut adrift again.

"I know I can still play," Stubbs said. "I'm looking to reset my value around the league to show what I can do and be that same guy I was in 2014."

If he's successful, that could affect Grossman in a much different way than their first encounter did a decade ago.