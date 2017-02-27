A grand total of 36 ice racers filled the pits ready to race on the 1/3 mile ice track. Eight heat races, four consolation races and two features kept the fans and drivers busy.

Shannon George not only won his first feature of the season but also his second as well, winning both features on Sunday to put him in first place in the season point totals with Doyle Erickson close behind in second.

The races will resume Sunday, March 5, at noon on Garfield Lake in Laporte.

Sunday’s ResultsRace Set No. 1Feature Winner - Shannon George2nd - Chad Tabaka3rd - Deke Donat4th - Chris Bachmeier5th - John HadravaConsolation Race #1 - Chris BachmeierConsolation Race #2 - Bob PawlitschekHeat 1 winner - Jimmy VenemHeat 2 winner - John HadravaHeat 3 winner - Doyle EricksonHeat 4 winner - Shannon GeorgeFeature Winner - Shannon George2nd - Doyle Erickson3rd - Chad Tabaka4th - John Hadrava5th - Jared MillerConsolation Race #1 - Jared MillerConsolation Race #2 - Tony RohloffHeat 1 Winner - Doyle EricksonHeat 2 Winner - Shannon GeorgeHeat 3 Winner - Tim Goetze

Heat 4 Winner - Charlie Doughty

Season Points Standings (as of Feb. 26)

1-S. George 504; 2-D. Erickson 493; 3-J. Miller 467; 4-B. Pawlitschek 386; 5-R. Hanson 384; 6-C. Doughty 378; 7-M. Harvey 370; 8-T. Ahrndt 341; 9-J. Hadrava 331; 10-R. Julin 324; 11-R. Hadrava 311; 12-A. Ford 289; 13-C. Hoffman 273; 14-T. Rohloff 272; 15-N. Doughty 255; 16-C. Huston 228; T17-W. Beckman 205; T17-B. LaRose 205; 19-T. Goetze 190; 20-C. Bachman 173; 21-R. Pauly 145; T22-D. Donat 141; T22-J. Harvey 141; 24-S. Donat 122; 25-N. Zantor 111; 26-B. McClellan 75; 27-E. Knowles 60; 28-A. Rohloff/J. Chlebecek 40; 29-Z. Haakonson 39; 30-K. Crane 37; T31-G. Carlson 19; T31-C. Tanney 19.