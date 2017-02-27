CURLING: Fenson, U.S. men claim silver at world juniors
GANGNEUNG, South Korea -- With less than a year until the 2018 Olympic Winter Games will be contested at the Gangneung Curling Centre, Korea has already made history by capturing its first world championship gold medal with a last-rock win over Andrew Stopera and the U.S. men Sunday at the 2017 VoIP Defender World Junior Championships in Gangneung, South Korea.
With just enough roll after the takeout of the U.S. stone with the final shot of the game, Korea’s Lee Ki Jeong rink defeated the Americans, 5-4, to win the gold medal.
Bemidji’s Graem Fenson and teammates Stopera, Luc Violette, Ben Richardson, and Nick Connolly will take home the silver medals as the Americans finished runner-up for the second straight championship.
Needing a deuce to tie the game in the ninth, the U.S. team was able to use the guards to their advantage to set up a draw and tie the game. Korea played a perfect draw with their second shot of the 10th end to place a stone in the top of the four-foot behind USA’s guards. Not to be outdone, Richardson drew down carefully through the port into the other side of the four-foot for shot rock and protected it until the end. USA used its final stone of the 2017 World Juniors to make a hit on the Korean stone in second position. The U.S. team was hoping to get more of a roll on it to make Korea’s final shot more difficult, but it was rather routine for Jeong as they delivered home the winning shot.
Norway defeated Scotland, 10-3, after a fast start to win the bronze medal. In Saturday’s women’s competition, Sweden defeated Scotland, 10-7, to win the gold while Canada got past host Korea, 6-3, to secure the bronze. Annmarie Dubberstein and the U.S. ladies finished seventh.