Bechtold wrestled and played football at St. John’s University and coached at St. John’s Prep during college. Bechtold also was head coach at Blackduck High School and co-head coach at Cass Lake/Blackduck/Bena High Schools and he amassed a coaching record of 327-263-5, He coached four State Tournament Dual Meet Teams, including a third-place finish at state. Altogether he coached 64 state qualifiers, 34 state placewinners and eight state finalists.

He was section representative for the Minnesota State High School League for 10 years, as well as serving six years on the MSHSL advisory board and also served a term as president of the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.

Cleveland was a two-time all-American at Itasca Community College and BSU. He was selected outstanding wrestler of the Northern Intercollegiate Conference in 1975 and a state runner-up for the legendary Hall of Fame coach Don Dravis of Staples.

Cleveland’s career as a head coach spans 26 years and resulted in four of his teams competing in the Minnesota State dual meet tournament with third- and fourth-place finishes. He was Minnesota State AA coach of the year in 1998 with Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena high school.

Cleveland coached 38 state entrants and 14 state entrants in Minnesota as well as nine entrants and three winners in Onida, S.D.