    WRESTLING: B/CL-B sends seven to state

    By Micah Friez Today at 10:39 p.m.

    WALKER -- The Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena wrestling team had a strong showing at the Section 7A tournament, nabbing five first-place finishes while qualifying seven individuals for state.

    Trevor Janssen (106 pounds) won his bracket with an 11-2 major decision over Brandon Funk in the championship, while Ian Frenzel’s 6-1 win over Jalen Jansen at 152 also secured a first-place finish.

    Mason Preston (160) took home first-place honors through a 5-2 decision over Kole Platt, Hunter Wilcowski’s championship pin of Cole Felde at the six-minute mark secured first, and Chase Johnson (285) paved his way to state with a 6-3 decision over Jared Rabbit.

    David Foster (170) lost by fall in his championship bout, but still took home second place for a state berth. And despite dropping his first-place match, Johnathan Smid also qualified by finishing in second at 195.

    The Class A individual state tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

