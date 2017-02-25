WRESTLING: B/CL-B sends seven to state

Trevor Janssen (106 pounds) won his bracket with an 11-2 major decision over Brandon Funk in the championship, while Ian Frenzel’s 6-1 win over Jalen Jansen at 152 also secured a first-place finish.

Mason Preston (160) took home first-place honors through a 5-2 decision over Kole Platt, Hunter Wilcowski’s championship pin of Cole Felde at the six-minute mark secured first, and Chase Johnson (285) paved his way to state with a 6-3 decision over Jared Rabbit.

David Foster (170) lost by fall in his championship bout, but still took home second place for a state berth. And despite dropping his first-place match, Johnathan Smid also qualified by finishing in second at 195.

The Class A individual state tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.