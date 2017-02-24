The Bulldogs scored twice in the third period to pull ahead, but Miami picked up the equalizer late to force a 3-3 tie in NCHC play on Friday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

The RedHawks then deprived the Bulldogs of a second league point with a goal from freshman wing Gordie Green during the bonus 3-on-3 period. It was Green who tied the game with 3:25 remaining in regulation.

Sophomore wing Adam Johnson of Hibbing made it a 2-2 game five minutes into the third period on the power play, notching his 14th goal of the season. Sophomore wing Parker Mackay then put UMD up 3-2 just over three minutes later with his fifth goal of the season.

The RedHawks took a 2-1 lead into the third period after ripping two shots from the point past UMD freshman goaltender Hunter Miska. Freshman defenseman Jared Brandt got the first puck by, bouncing a shot off Miska and in to tie the game at 1-1. Sophomore defenseman Grant Hutton from just below the blue line then slipped a puck through the five-hole to give Miami the lead with 2:02 remaining in the second.

Brandt and Hutton, who are defensive partners, each picked up a goal Friday in the RedHawks narrow 4-3 loss to the Bulldogs in Duluth. The two finished the weekend with a combined four goals and two assists.

UMD led 1-0 after the first period thanks to a goal by senior center and captain Dominic Toninato, who was announced as the winner of the team's fan favorite award on Friday.

Toninato and senior wing Alex Iafallo drove into the Miami zone as the period approached the midway point. Iafallo dished to Toninato, who was able to use his speed to beat a defender and get off a well-place shot to the near post, top shelf.

Miska finished with 20 saves on 23 shots Friday while Miami freshman goalie Ryan Larkin made 29 saves.

The Bulldogs remain in first in the NCHC for now with second-place Denver hosting St. Cloud State late Friday and Saturday. The Pioneers sit two points back of UMD with the result of both games against the Huskies pending.