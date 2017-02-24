Gophers get another swing at Penn State

No longer do the Gophers need to worry about making the NCAA tournament, he said. What they're working on the rest of the season is securing a higher seed in the big dance.

Even if the Gophers lose their final three regular-season games, starting with a Saturday matinee at Williams Arena against Penn State, and lose in the Big Ten tournament, Pitino is confident the Gophers have done enough to earn the program's first trip to the NCAA tournament in four years.

"It's an accomplishment that we're proud of and excited about," Pitino said. "But we've got a lot of season left and a lot of great opportunities in front of us. It's nice that we don't have to necessarily play under the cloud of bubble talk."

Plenty remains to be done for the Gophers (21-7, 9-6 Big Ten) who already have more conference wins than any U team since 2010, more regular-season wins than any since the 2009 squad, and a six-game Big Ten winning streak last accomplished by the 1997 team that advanced to the Final Four.

Though they feel they have accomplished their season-long goal of an NCAA tournament invite, Pitino has cast his eye on a top-4 seed in the Big Ten tournament, which would net a double-bye. And each additional win boosts their chances at a better NCAA seed.

"In my mind, the goal hasn't really been reached yet," sophomore forward Jordan Murphy said. "We still have some games to go and we're still trying to get better every game. I don't think we've reached our full potential yet. We're playing good basketball, but I think there's always room for improvement. So I don't think we've reached our goal yet, and I don't want to get complacent with where we are now."

First of the three remaining regular-season games for the Gophers is a rematch with a Penn State team that beat them 52-50 in State College, Pa., on Jan. 14, in one of the Gophers' worst performances of the season.

Minnesota blew a 10-point halftime lead and scored just 18 second-half points that day.

"I don't want to take away from Penn State because I have a lot of respect for them. But we really did not play well," Pitino said. "We had 20 turnovers, we didn't execute, we were not confident. I think we're much better, but I think Penn State is much better as well. I went back and watched it, and it was not an enjoyable experience."

The Nittany Lions are 3-7 since that game and 6-9 overall in the Big Ten.

And while the Gophers are coming off their second road win over a ranked team this season, Pitino isn't concerned with a drop-off in their play following the 89-75 win at Maryland.

"I think we're past letdown status," Pitino said. "I really do believe that. With this much to play for, I would think we're past that. And Penn State beat us, so guys remember that too. I would hope that we're past that because we're playing for a lot right now."