Red Lake's opponent in the subsection quarterfinals will be the winner of a play-in game between No. 8 Blackduck and No. 9 Mahnomen at Blackduck on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

The ensuing quarterfinal game will be played at the Bemidji State Gymnasium on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m.

The East Subsection quarterfinal matchup between No. 5 Kelliher/Northome and No. 4 Lake of the Woods will also be held at BSU on March 2 at 7:45 p.m.

Bagley will host the remaining East Subsection quarterfinal games on March 2 between No. 3 Clearbrook-Gonvick and No. 6 Win-E-Mac at 7:45 p.m. and No. 2 Fosston and No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena at 6 p.m.

Over on the West Subsection side of the bracket, Stephen-Argyle Central received the No. 1 seed and Sacred Heart the No. 2 seed.

The semifinals and finals for each subsection, as well as the section championship game, will be played at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. The title game is scheduled for March 10.

Section 8A playoff schedule

East Subsection

Play-in game (Feb. 28)

No. 9 Mahnomen at No. 8 Blackduck, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (March 2)

Mahnomen/Blackduck vs. No. 1 Red Lake, 6 p.m (at BSU)

No. 5 Kelliher/Northome vs. No. 4 Lake of the Woods, 7:45 p.m. (at BSU)

No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena vs. No. 2 Fosston, 6 p.m. (at Bagley)

No. 6 Win-E-Mac at No. 3 Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7:45 p.m. (at Bagley)

Semifinals (March 4 at TRF)

Mahn./Blac./RL vs. K-N/LOTW, noon

CL-B/Fosston vs. W-E-M/C-G, 1:45 p.m.

Final (March 7 at TRF)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

West Subsection

Play-in games (Feb. 28)

No. 9 Red Lake County Central at No. 8 Climax/Fisher, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at No. 7 Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (March 2)

RLCC/C-F vs. No. 1 Stephen-Argyle, 6 p.m. (at NCTC)

No. 5 Northern Freeze vs. No. 4 Kittson County Central, 7:45 p.m. (at NCTC)

W-A-O/G-G-G vs. No. 2 Sacred Heart, 6 p.m. (at UMC)

No. 6 Fertile-Beltrami vs. No. 3 Red Lake Falls, 7:45 p.m. (at UMC)

Semifinals (March 4 at TRF)

RLCC/C-F/S-A vs. NF/KCC, 3:30 p.m.

RLF/F-B vs. W-A-O/G-G-G/SH, 5:15 p.m.

Final (March 7 at TRF)

Semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.

Section Championship (March 10 at TRF)

East Subsection winner vs. West Subsection winner, 7 p.m.