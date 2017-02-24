The Andrew Stopera-skipped team, which counts Bemidji native Graem Fenson as a member along with Luc Violette, Ben Richardson and Nick Connolly, beat Korea 7-5 early Friday in their Page 1-2 playoff game.

The U.S. (7-3) will take on the winner of the semifinal game between Korea (8-2) and Scotland (7-3). The Scottish men defeated Norway, 8-7, by stealing a point in the extra end of the Page 3-4 game at the Gangneung Curling Centre.

The gold-medal game of the World Junior Championships will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/worldcurlingtv at 11 p.m. central Saturday.

Stopera, Violette and Fenson all come from families in which their fathers were previous U.S. national champions and Team USA members at World Men’s Championships.

Fenson’s father, Pete, is an eight-time U.S. men’s national champion and 2006 Olympic bronze medalist.

The U.S. team, which is part of USA Curling’s High Performance Program, is coached by Mark Lazar. This is the first World Juniors appearance for all of the U.S. men but Violette, who competed in the 2014 World Juniors at age 14.