With a 6-4 win over China’s Wang Zhi Yu rink Wednesday night, Stopera (Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.) and teammates Graem Fenson (Bemidji, Minn.), Luc Violette (Lake Stevens, Wash.), Ben Richardson (Issaquah, Wash.) and Nick Connolly (Seattle) will now take on host Korea (8-1) on Friday night. That game will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/worldcurlingtv at 4 a.m. CT.

Scotland (6-3) is the No. 3 playoff seed with Canada (5-4) and Norway (5-4) competing in a tiebreaker game this morning to determine the No. 4 seed. The winner of the Page 1-2 game will advance to Sunday’s gold-medal game while the losing side will take on the winner of the Page 3-4 game in a single semifinal match on Saturday morning.

The U.S. men earned their sixth win and playoff berth on a last-rock takeout by Stopera.

The U.S. had a modest 4-2 lead heading into the eighth end when China tied the game. The U.S. was able to blank the ninth end to save the last-rock advantage for the 10th for the win.