Through his first 54 big-league outings over the last past two years, O’Rourke estimates he emptied the contents of his stomach close to every time.

“I don’t do it in the public’s eye,” O’Rourke said Tuesday. “I go in the bathroom, or sometimes it’s just on the back of the mound. But, yeah, it happens.”

Spotting bullpen coach Eddie Guardado walking past, O’Rourke called out to him.

“Hey, Eddie, do I ever throw up before I pitch?” he said.

Guardado did a silent double-take and just kept walking.

NBA great Bill Russell famously found a bathroom stall for the same purpose before almost every big game in his hall of fame career with the Boston Celtics. O’Rourke, whose habit goes back to his days at Merrimack College outside Boston, grinned at the comparison.

“I’ve got a question for you: How many times did Bill Russell win a championship in his career?” O’Rourke said of the 11-time NBA champion. “He’s the greatest winning human being to walk this Earth. Good for Bill Russell. If I can follow in his footsteps … “

As a starter in the minors, O’Rourke said it became a running gag for the grounds crew to wait at the trash can with a new bag “right before I went out there.”

“It just happens,” O’Rourke said. “I’m pretty pumped up out there. I think everything is culminating as I’m getting ready for my big moment, whether it’s energy or what. I like the competitive aspect. I think this is just a way for me to release a little bit of my nerves.”