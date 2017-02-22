American Legion Post 14 hosts bonspiel

Top honors went to the Doug Zarling rink over the Dan Bahr rink in an all-Bemidji final. Third place went to Dave Bahr and fourth to Jon "Captain Love" Patten, both teams also from Bemidji.

The second event went to Rich Hamilton of Elk River over Terry LeMay of Lauderdale. Third place went to Frank Pelawa of Bemidji with Greg Melhus of Grand Rapids taking fourth.

The third event was won by Melvin Thomas of Northome over Tom Ulve of Bemidji. Frank Nogle of Elk River was third and Chad Lindley of Northome took fourth.

Pete Ofstedahl of Bemidji took the fourth event over Mike Nelles of St. Michael with third place going to Troy Strassburg of Bemidji and Aaron Lenes of Fosston taking fourth.

The Legion will host the Legion Mixed Novice Bonspiel March 17-18 at the Bemidji Curling Club. For more information or to enter a team, call Doug or Jo Anne Zarling at 444-4420.