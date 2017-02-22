CURLING: U.S. men drop to 5-3 at World Junior Championships

On Wednesday, Stopera and the American men, including Bemidji’s Graem Fenson, lost to Sweden’s Johan Nygren rink in an extra end, 9-8, and are 5-3 in the round robin with one game remaining against China (2-5).

Stopera (Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.) and teammates Fenson, Luc Violette (Lake Stevens, Wash.), Ben Richardson (Issaquah, Wash.) and Nick Connolly (Seattle) chased Sweden on the scoreboard for most of the game as they suffered their first loss since Sunday.

Korea (7-1) is the lone qualified playoff team in the men’s division.