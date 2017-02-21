Blackhawks close in on first-place Wld with win in St. Paul

Center Jonathan Toews recorded a hat trick, right winger Richard Panik scored in the second period, and left winger Nick Schmaltz got in on the fun in the third as the Blackhawks (37-18-5) improved to 7-1-0 in their last eight.

Like he has done so often in playoff meetings between these teams, Chicago goalie Corey Crawford frustrated the Wild all night, finishing with 29 saves. Toews assisted on the goals he didn't score, for his initial five-point game of the season.

The Wild (39-13-6) got two goals from Mikael Granlund and one from Zach Parise, but lost to Chicago in regulation for the first time in their past 10 meetings (8-1-1). Goalie Devan Dubnyk, under siege from the Toews-Panik-Schmaltz trio all night, finished with 34 saves.

Leading by a goal after two periods, Schmaltz gave the Blackhawks some breathing room in the opening minute of the third, scoring off a faceoff via a puck that sailed through a crowd and was in the back of the net before Dubnyk could relax.

Parise re-directed a shot by defenseman Marco Scandella between Crawford's pads to make it 3-2, before Toews answered less than two minutes later to re-establish a two-goal lead. But Minnesota wouldn't go quietly, and made it 4-3 on Granlund's second power-play goal of the night with just over seven minutes to play in the third. Wild defenseman Ryan Suter beat Crawford and clanked the crossbar with a shot on the next shift, but the Wild could not close the gap. Toews scored into an empty net with 62 seconds left for his fourth career hat trick.

After a scoreless first period, the Blackhawks needed less than a minute of the middle frame to take the lead. A long-range shot by defenseman Brian Campbell was knocked down by Dubnyk's glove, but the puck landed in the crease behind the Minnesota goalie, and sat there just long enough for Toews to slap it home.

The Wild answered to make it 1-1 on a power play when Granlund got ahold of a loose puck in front of Crawford and slid a shot between the goalie's knees, after defenseman Duncan Keith's clearing attempt failed.

But the home crowd's celebration was short-lived as Toews set up Panik for a wrist shot from the slot that sailed over Dubnyk's left shoulder and in. It was the fourth goal in as many games for Panik.

NOTES: Wild D Matt Dumba was back in the lineup Tuesday, having missed the previous four games with a lower-body injury. Dumba was hurt in Minnesota's Feb. 10 shootout win over Tampa Bay. He began the game with 24 points, which is just two shy of his career best season. ... Tuesday's game came one year after Minnesota defeated Chicago 6-1 in the first outdoor Stadium Series contest played by the Wild. A crowd of better than 50,000 at TCF Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus watched the game. ... Xcel Energy Center is where Blackhawks C Tanner Kero recorded his final collegiate win. Two years ago, Kero, then a senior at Michigan Tech, was on the second line for the Huskies in a 5-2 victory over Bowling Green in the semifinals of the WCHA tournament played there. ... While the Wild's five-day bye begins on Wednesday, the Blackhawks are back in home action next, hosting the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.