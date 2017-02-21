Twin Cities broadcaster dies in Florida

Simons, who most recently served as host of a Sunday morning Twins-themed radio program on Go 96.3 FM, spent Sunday at Twins spring camp conducting interviews. He is survived by his wife Pamela and their young daughter Annie.

A nine-time sports Emmy Award winner, Simons arrived in the Twin Cities in 2003 as lead sports anchor at KSTP-Channel 5 after prior broadcasting stints in Seattle, Portland, Boise, Idaho; and Detroit. Since leaving the station in 2008, he had operated his own media company, producing shows such as Game On!