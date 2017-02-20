After escaping with an overtime victory in Round 2, on Feb. 8, Chicago coach Joel Quenneville referred to it “a huge win” because it allowed the Blackhawks to stay “within striking distance” of the Wild.

It’s pretty much the same story for Round 3 of this season’s series between the Central Division’s top teams. The Blackhawks are 1-1-0 so far but enter Tuesday night’s game seven points behind the Western Conference leaders.

It’s something of a make-or-break game for the Blackhawks, but it’s important for Minnesota, too — especially with a bye week looming. After Tuesday, the Wild won’t play again until Monday at home against the Los Angeles Kings.

“We would put ourselves in a pretty good spot if we could beat them,” Wild center Eric Staal said of Tuesday’s game. “Obviously, they’re chasing us. We would be in a good position coming back after the break if we can get the win in regulation.”

A win would give the Wild (39-12-7, 85 points) a commanding nine-point lead on the Blackhawks (36-18-5, 77 points) entering the five-day break. A loss, on the other hand, would allow Chicago, which plays twice while Minnesota is idle, to pull within a point.

Although the Wild are 8-0-1 against Chicago in the past nine regular-season games, the Blackhawks have knocked them out of the playoffs three times, and won three Stanley Cups, over the past six seasons.

“We don’t want to give up two points to these guys at any time, and even more so before the break when they’re going to be playing games when we’re sitting around,” Wild left winger Jason Zucker said. “There is definitely more incentive for us to come out strong against them.”

The Wild beat the Blackhawks 3-2 at United Center on Jan. 15, rallying from a 2-0 deficit, before dropping an overtime decision on Feb. 8 at Xcel Energy Center. The loss came on the second of back-to-backs after a 3-1 road trip through Western Canada.

“It’s fun,” said Staal, new to the rivalry after signing with the Wild in the offseason. “It’s been close both times we’ve played them. They got the better of it last time in overtime. We had a lot of looks, a lot of good chances. I liked our game. We have to stick with the same type of game and if we do that we’ll be fine.”

Asked what type of performance he was looking for out of his team this time around, coach Bruce Boudreau deadpanned, “A good one.”

“We’re playing Chicago,” he said. “They’re the team that’s trying to catch us. Anything less than playing our hardest will not be successful.”

The Blackhawks have won six of their past seven games, their only blemish a 3-1 loss to Edmonton in Chicago last Saturday, the day after their bye week ended, a situation in which NHL teams are a combined 3-12-4 this season.

In the midst of a franchise-record eight-game homestand, the Wild are 4-1-0 since losing to the Blackhawks.

“We want to finish on a good note,” Wild captain Mikko Koivu said. “It’s been a long stretch at home, and I think we’ve handled it well so far. We have one more to go before that break. It’s always a battle against (the Blackhawks). We’re familiar with each other and both teams are playing well. It should be a good match-up.

“It’s about playing the right way and getting those two points. That’s something we want to do. We want to finish on a good note, feeling good about ourselves before we go on that break.”