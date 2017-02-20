Twins' Gibson hopes new motion will deliver healthier arm

Wearing an oversized, oven-mitt type apparatus on his right hand, Gibson has been spotted pantomiming his pitching delivery in the bullpen and in the practice cages. Inside the trademarked Durathro mitt is a 7-ounce ball — 2 ounces heavier than a regulation baseball — that he releases from his hand to retrain his throwing shoulder to better handle what happens after the pitch is made.

At the same time, Gibson keeps a bright yellow "connection ball" tucked between his elbow and his throwing shoulder to prevent his hand from drifting too far away from his head.

Fans and teammates alike have stopped to gawk and smile, which Gibson completely understands.

"They just have no idea what it is," Gibson said. "It obviously looks weird when you have a professional baseball player going out there and doing something that really nobody else is doing. It's still a new thing, so it's interesting to see the responses you get."

Now 29 and set to earn $2.9 million after his first pass through arbitration, Gibson was annoyed and somewhat alarmed by a seven-week stint on the disabled list early last season. Sidelined by a shoulder strain after battling lower-back issues the prior two years, Gibson still felt some discomfort when he started his offseason throwing program, so he reached out to one of his former coaches at the University of Missouri for ideas.

"I was like, 'OK, let's do something different,' " Gibson said. "I didn't want to have to be on anti-inflammatories all year and didn't want to have to deal with it. I was at a point where if I want to ... compete and (pitch) like I need to pitch, getting rid of arm and back pain is going to be a big part of that."

His old coach referred him to Randy Sullivan's Florida Baseball Ranch, a two-hour drive up the road in Plant City. Gibson spent 4 1/2 hours at the facility on Dec. 22, undergoing baseline testing and giving Sullivan a chance to map out a three-week program.

A licensed physical therapist who bills himself as "The Arm Pain Assassin," Sullivan is affiliated with Ron Wolforth's Texas Baseball Ranch, which new Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey visited multiple times during his days in the Cleveland Indians front office. According to Wolforth, the program has helped nearly 270 pitchers push their peak velocities to 90 mph for the first time.

Increased velocity wasn't Gibson's aim, even though the pitcher now carries training balls weighing up to 32 ounces with him each day.

"He doesn't think I'm going to go up to 97 (mph)," Gibson said. "I'm throwing 92-23, so what are we really going to do at this point?"

Instead, the goal is to teach Gibson's arm to pronate properly at the end of his delivery. That, in turn, should keep the humerus from rubbing on the shoulder's connective tissues.

"He almost lost me at a couple points because he's got such forward thinking," Gibson said. "He said, 'Getting out front and extension, that's just a myth.' I was like, 'Hold on. This is a foundation of what I do.' "

Over the course of their initial consultation, Sullivan convinced Gibson that too much extension after the ball has been released "is only putting your shoulder at more risk." They immediately began working to retool Gibson's delivery.

"It's like a golf swing," Gibson said. "Once you hit, you're not adding anything (by extending); the ball is gone. This way, your shoulder has more time to slow down. I feel a huge difference."

Now two months into Sullivan's program, Gibson, who returned to Plant City last month for additional high-speed video analysis, has been encouraged by how his shoulder and back feel, and how his vaunted sinker is behaving.

"That was something I was a little worried about: how pitches are going to move," Gibson said. "(Sullivan) said normally when guys make this change, they tend to see the same movement, same velocity and similar command. In live (batting practice), I felt like I was throwing the ball where I wanted to and everything was sinking."

Watching a recent bullpen session, the pitcher's father made an interesting observation.

"Your arm just looks fast, like it was in college," Harold Gibson told his son.

Gibson theorizes he may have lost arm speed over time as he made adjustments to his delivery. A quicker arm can only add to the deception and effectiveness of his other pitches, most notably the changeup.

"There were a few deficiencies and a few disconnects in my delivery that (Sullivan) thought he could fix and make things go smoother," Gibson said. "I've got 15 years of pitching on my arm, going way back. It's trying to take the shoulder and the body I have now and adapt, and hopefully make it a little more efficient so I don't have another strain."