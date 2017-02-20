Wild's Graovac focused on proving he belongs

It happened in the days leading up to the season, when Graovac had struggled with confidence in exhibition games. It happened again Monday when Graovac was called up from the minors a week after being placed on waivers.

"I was shocked," said Graovac, who has played 45 games for the Wild this season. "There wasn't much reason (given) for it. There wasn't much feedback, to be honest. I was kind of left a little bit in the dark. You go with it. I'm just here to do the best I can."

Graovac will be in the lineup for Tuesday's marquee matchup with the rival Chicago Blackhawks, recalled after top prospect Alex Tuch was sent down Sunday.

"He knows how we play. He's played twice against Chicago," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He seemed like a perfect fit for right now."

Boudreau has grown frustrated with Graovac at times this season, especially lately, as the young center has failed to win important faceoffs. That led to him being put on waivers last week; after the NHL's 29 other teams passed on him, Graovac was sent to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

"Obviously, I want to go out there and prove to him that he can trust me in situations if I'm put in them," Graovac said.

Boudreau is hoping the demotion will light a fire under Graovac.

"We sat out (Jordan) Schroeder two games ago and he's come back and played two really strong games," Boudreau said. "So, getting sent down and being recalled, hopefully that will push a button for him to play like he did for the initial 10 games when he was up."

Graovac was playing with a lot more confidence during those 10 games. He scored a highlight-reel goal against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 19, walking the puck into the zone, pirouetting around Avalanche defenseman Eric Gelinas and flinging a puck on net before burying the rebound.

Those moments have been few and far between, though; Graovac has six goals and no assists this season.

"I think with any professional athlete, no one is really that good without their confidence," he said. "That was a big thing going down to Iowa, to get some confidence back and try and build moving forward."

Boudreau hinted that if he was in Graovac's shoes, he'd be looking to make an impact in every facet of Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.

"I'm sure he wants to prove a point that he belongs here full time," Boudreau said. "That's what we're hoping for out of him."

Graovac is also aware of the fact that the trade deadline is approaching, meaning he might only have a few more chances to prove himself before the Wild potentially go out and find a replacement.

"I don't know what the plan is; they haven't told me anything," he said. "It's just staying in that bubble and being the best Tyler Graovac that I can be."

Meanwhile, after only playing 7 minutes, 33 seconds in Saturday's win over the Nashville Predators, top prospect Alex Tuch was promptly sent back to Iowa.

"You've got a big first-round pick. He's got to play," Boudreau explained. "I feel badly that he didn't play enough."

Boudreau, however, noted that playing minimally isn't conducive to success.

"I feel like if we continue to do that, we're putting him in a position to fail rather than putting him in a position to succeed," Boudreau said. "I'd much rather see him play 20 minutes in the American Hockey League than that here. Your confidence will wane.

"When we have a successful guy like he's been, sometimes confidence can dip in a hurry. We don't want that."