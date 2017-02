The Bemidji Orthodontics Bantam B hockey team finished second place at its district tournament this past weekend. The team moves on to the regional tournament in Two Harbors March 3-5. Pictured are players Carson Kelm, Riley La Venture, Hunter Elting, Grant DeClusin, Braden Grinde, Darius Stamps, Rhett Seeger, Josh Nyberg, Steven Pribula, Chase Fillipi, Cole Matetich and Lincoln Huerd. Coaches are Vince Huerd and Darren Matetich. (Submitted Photo)