CURLING: U.S. men now 3-2 at 2017 World Junior Championships

Stopera and his team of Graem Fenson of Bemidji, Luc Violette of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Ben Richardson of Issaquah, Wash., lost to undefeated Korea, 7-4, in the morning draw but bounced back in the night session to defeat Canada's Tyler Tardi rink, 6-2, at Gangneung Curling Centre.

The American men are now 3-2 in the nine-game round robin. Against Korea, the game was closely matched until the late ends. The teams exchanged deuces in the seventh and eighth ends but then allowed Korea to put three points on the scoreboard that resulted in their victory.

In the evening draw, the U.S. team patiently waited for its deuce opportunity and then maintained its lead over Canada (3-2) from there on out.

Team USA was idle on Monday but return to action today for matchups against Turkey and Norway.