CURLING: Sinclair, Shuster rinks claim national titles

Sinclair (Blaine) and teammates Alex Carlson (St. Paul), Vicky Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), and Monica Walker (St. Paul) defeated Nina Roth's team, 6-4, on Saturday afternoon.

This is the first Women's National Championship title win for Sinclair, Persinger and Walker and second for Carlson.

John Shuster's rink defeated Todd Birr's team, 8-6, in the men's gold-medal game Saturday.

With a clutch draw to the button with the final stone of the game, Shuster (Superior, Wis.) and teammates Joe Polo, originally of Bemidji, Tyler George (Duluth), Matt Hamilton (McFarland, Wis.) and John Landsteiner (Duluth) concluded an undefeated week with a national title.

The Shuster rink will now represent the U.S. at the 2017 Ford World Men's Championship and the Humpty's Champions Cup, both in Canada in April.