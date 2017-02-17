CURLING: Potter, Fenson fall at Nationals

The Pete Fenson rink lost in a tiebreaker to the Craig Brown rink late Thursday night, failing to qualify for the four team men’s Page playoffs while the Cassie Potter rink lost to Nina Roth in the Page playoff for the women’s division on Friday afternoon.

Fenson, whose team also included Jared Zezel, Mark Fenner and Alex Fenson, lost to Brown’s rink 6-4 late Friday night.

Potter, originally from Bemidji, qualified for a spot in the Page playoffs as the No. 4 seed. Her rink, along with Jackie Lemke, Sophie Bader and Stephanie Bohan, fell to the roth rink 8-1 on Friday afternoon.

Roth’s rink will take on the Jamie Sinclair rink in today’s final match. Sinclair is coached by Scott Baird of Bemidji.