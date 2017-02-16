UND athletics asked to trim $1.3 million

The department needs to submit its recommendation to Kennedy by March 6.

UND Athletic Director Brian Faison said Thursday he will be making the recommendation, adding there will be "input from several entities, but I will be the one making the recommendations to the president.

"We're aided in this process by having considerable information that was compiled during our departmental review with the Intercollegiate Athletic Committee in the fall.

"Everything is on the table, and the president has indicated that this includes sports sponsorship. We support the president's mission to support the competitive efforts of our teams."

Last April, UND cut baseball and men's golf and has since reinstated men's golf hinging on external funding.

In the fall, Kennedy asked the IAC to review sports sponsorship and consider conference affiliation.

In October, the IAC elected to keep all 20 UND sports and Kennedy accepted that recommendation.

During the IAC's process, eight programs—men's and women's tennis, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's golf, women's soccer and softball—were asked to defend their programs.

"If you look at $1.3 million relative to the budget, it's going to be a difficult hurdle for the athletic department to address," Kennedy said. "I feel bad about that, but given the seismic change with our funding situation, it's something we need to do."

Kennedy said the athletic department target "isn't inappropriate" considering the financial challenges facing the school, due to an expected cut in higher education funding by the North Dakota Legislature.