Minnesota Finlandia ski race announces course changes

Due to warmer-than-expected weather conditions forecast for Friday night, the race will now be shortened to only the west side trails at Buena Vista Ski Area, according to a release from Finlandia course chief Mark Morrissey.

The race will now start one hour early at 9 a.m.

The 8k Northwoods tour will now be one lap, while the Classic, skate and pursuit 22k races will be two laps. The Freestyle Finlandia 33k will be three laps.

Racer bib pickup and Northwoods tour registration is now scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Buena Vista Chalet.

The 22k pursuit and all 22k and 33k classic races will start at 9 a.m., with the Freestyle Finlandia 33k and Bemidjiton 22k races set to start at 9:10 a.m. The Northwoods Tour will start at 9:12 a.m.

For more information, contact minfin@paulbunyan.net.