CURLING: Potter, Fenson still in playoff hunt at nationals

Jamie Sinclair's team picked up a key win as they handed Cassie Potter's rink its first loss of the championship. Sinclair and teammates Alex Carlson, Vicky Persinger and Monica Walker shot 85 percent in earning the 8-2 victory over Potter's team.

Potter, a Bemidji native who won the national title in 2005, and teammates Jackie Lemke and Sophie Bader had to play without lead Stephanie Sambor, who was suffering from a migraine.

Team Sinclair broke open the game in the seventh end by scoring four points, and then stole two points to put the game away.

Nina Roth's team earned a big win as well as they defeated the Cristin Clark rink, 9-2.

Sinclair and Potter are now tied for first place with 5-1 records. Roth is tied for third place with Cory Christensen's team, which lost in an extra end to Cora Farrell's rink, 9-7. Two-time Olympian Jessica Schultz led her team to its second win of the championship as they took down Becca Wood's rink, 9-5.

With just three playoff berths available, this morning's round robin finale should determine how the playoff field shakes out. Potter's rink is scheduled to take on the Roth team.

If needed, tiebreaker games would be played this afternoon and shift the playoff game to Friday morning.

Fenson still in playoff hunt

On the men's side, the Pete Fenson rink of Bemidji is 4-3 after defeating Hunter Clawson, 7-4, in their Wednesday morning game.

Fenson's rink, which also includes Alex Fenson and Mark Fenner of Bemidji and Jared Zezel of Hibbing, was tied for fourth place with Craig Brown of Madison, Wis.

The Fenson squad was in the middle of a match against the Heath McCormick rink, but that matchup was incomplete at presstime. Fenson is scheduled to take on Brady Clark this afternoon in the final game of the round robin.

John Shuster's team, with a 7-0 record, so far is the only one to clinch a playoff berth on the men's side.

The top four men's teams advance to the playoffs.