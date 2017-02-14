CURLING: Fenson, Potter rinks continue at Nationals

Team Fenson fell to the Craig Brown rink 8-3 in the morning session of the men’s round robin before rallying to beat Stephen Dropkin 7-4 in the later session and remain at .500 with three matchups left to play.

The Fenson team, which also includes Alex Fenson and Mark Fenner, both of Bemidji, and Jared Zezel of Superior, Wis., is now in a tie for fifth place along with Heath McCormick, of Sarnia, Ontario.

Leading the way at the top of the standings is John Shuster of Superior at 6-0.

Fenson is scheduled to return to action today and will take on Hunter Clawson and Heath McCormick.

The rink of former Olympian Cassie Potter is 4-0 and on top of the women’s round robin standings.

Potter, a Bemidji native currently living in St. Paul, and teammates Jackie Lemke, Sophie Bader and Stephanie Bohan, beat the Cristin Clark rink of Seattle 8-6 on Tuesday morning.

The game went to an extra end after Clark’s rink scored one in the 10th, but Potter’s team scored two in the extra end to stay unbeaten and earn the victory.

Potter’s rink was scheduled to take on Team Bear of Blaine on Tuesday night but that matchup didn’t begin until after presstime.

Today, Potter will take on Team Sinclair in the afternoon session.