Hadrava, Miller win ice race features
LAPORTE -- With a bright and sunny sky overhead, the Garfield Lake Ice Racers in Laporte took to the ice once again on Sunday.
Battling a stiff northwest wind, which dropped temperatures into the minus range, a total of 28 ice racers were on hand to race in the nine heat races, two consolation races and two features.
John Hadrava and Jared Miller won their first features of the 2017 ice racing season to highlight the action. Racing resumes at noon each Sunday.Race Set 1 Feature Winner: John Hadrava 2nd: Ryan Huston 3rd: Jared Miller 4th: Rick Hanson 5th: Charlie Doughty Heat 1 Winner: Shannon George Heat 2 Winner: Cody Hoffman Heat 3 Winner: John Hadrava Consolation Winner: Nathan Doughty Race Set 2 Feature Winner: Jared Miller 2nd: John Hadrava 3rd: Ryan Julin 4th: Shannon George 5th: Thomas Ahrndt Heat 1 Winner: John Hadrava Heat 2 Winner: Jared Miller Heat 3 Winner: Charlie Doughty
Consolation Winner: Rick Hanson