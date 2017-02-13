Search
    Hadrava, Miller win ice race features

    By Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer Today at 10:18 p.m.
    Jared Miller (22) came out a winner for the first time ever in ice racing Sunday at Garfield Lake in Laporte. Miller won the second set feature race. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)1 / 6
    The winner of the first set feature race was John Hadrava, who also won two heat races. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)2 / 6
    (SUBMITTED PHOTO)3 / 6
    (SUBMITTED PHOTO)4 / 6
    (SUBMITTED PHOTO)5 / 6
    (SUBMITTED PHOTO)6 / 6

    LAPORTE -- With a bright and sunny sky overhead, the Garfield Lake Ice Racers in Laporte took to the ice once again on Sunday.

    Battling a stiff northwest wind, which dropped temperatures into the minus range, a total of 28 ice racers were on hand to race in the nine heat races, two consolation races and two features.

    John Hadrava and Jared Miller won their first features of the 2017 ice racing season to highlight the action. Racing resumes at noon each Sunday.

     Race Set 1 Feature Winner: John Hadrava 2nd: Ryan Huston 3rd: Jared Miller 4th: Rick Hanson 5th: Charlie Doughty Heat 1 Winner: Shannon George Heat 2 Winner: Cody Hoffman Heat 3 Winner: John Hadrava
     Consolation Winner: Nathan Doughty  Race Set 2 Feature Winner: Jared Miller 2nd: John Hadrava 3rd: Ryan Julin 4th: Shannon George 5th: Thomas Ahrndt Heat 1 Winner: John Hadrava Heat 2 Winner: Jared Miller Heat 3 Winner: Charlie Doughty

    Consolation Winner: Rick Hanson

