Hadrava, Miller win ice race features

The winner of the first set feature race was John Hadrava, who also won two heat races. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Jared Miller (22) came out a winner for the first time ever in ice racing Sunday at Garfield Lake in Laporte. Miller won the second set feature race. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

LAPORTE -- With a bright and sunny sky overhead, the Garfield Lake Ice Racers in Laporte took to the ice once again on Sunday.

Battling a stiff northwest wind, which dropped temperatures into the minus range, a total of 28 ice racers were on hand to race in the nine heat races, two consolation races and two features.