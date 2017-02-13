GIRLS BASKETBALL: White named Miss Minnesota finalist
RED LAKE -- Grace White of the Red Lake High School girls basketball team has been named a Miss Minnesota Basketball finalist.
The Denver commit is one of 29 finalists for the award, which is presented to the top senior player in the state by the Minnesota Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association.
White, who is the first Red Lake athlete to commit to a NCAA Division I school, has paced the Warriors to the No. 8 ranking in Class A and a 17-2 record.