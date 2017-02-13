CURLING: Fenson rink moves to 2-2 at nationals

Team Fenson topped Darryl Sobering’s rink 8-2 to move to .500 on the tournament. Other members of the team include Alex Fenson and Mark Fenner, both of Bemidji, and Jared Zezel of Superior, Wis.

At 2-2, Team Fenson is tied with Clawson’s rink for fifth place with five games remaining in the round robin.

Round robin play continues through Thursday.