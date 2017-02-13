Search
    CURLING: Fenson rink moves to 2-2 at nationals

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 9:57 p.m.

    EVERETT, Wash. -- Pete Fenson’s rink improved to 2-2 after its second straight win Monday afternoon at the 2017 USA Curling National Championships in Everett, Wash.

    Team Fenson topped Darryl Sobering’s rink 8-2 to move to .500 on the tournament. Other members of the team include Alex Fenson and Mark Fenner, both of Bemidji, and Jared Zezel of Superior, Wis.

    At 2-2, Team Fenson is tied with Clawson’s rink for fifth place with five games remaining in the round robin.

    Round robin play continues through Thursday.

