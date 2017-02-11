Oak Hills men’s hoops falls in OT

The Wolfpack trailed 49-46 at halftime before rebounding to force overtime by outscoring the visitors 51-48 in the second half.

Duke Abalos led Oak Hills with 37 points. Aiden Guthrie cracked double digits with 19 points, Colin Tyrone added 17, Ronnie Jackson tallied 16 and Blake Dragt finished with 11.

Kyle Langstaff led CCCC with 35 points while Oliver Ground III tallied 32.

With the regular season complete, Oak Hills will now host the Northern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament Feb. 16-18 in Bemidji.