I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile results

Ross Erdman crosses the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race on Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

LuWayne Loiland, of Bagley, waves a checkered flag as snowmobile racers cross the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Savannah Landrus celebrates with a fist pump as she crosses the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The I-500 USXC Cross Country Snowmobile Race concluded Friday on Lake Bemidji. The three-day race, which began Wednesday in Winnipeg, Man., covered more than 500 miles. Here's a look at results by class, with name and brand of sled: