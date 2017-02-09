Bemidji curlers head to nationals

Ten men’s and eight women’s teams will take to the ice Feb. 11-18 to compete for their respective 2017 national titles and a chance to represent the U.S. at the upcoming World Championships and 2017 Humpty’s Champions Cup.

Bemidji’s Pete Fenson will attempt to win his ninth national title as he leads a rink featuring Alex Fenson and Mark Fenner, both of Bemidji, and Jared Zezel of Hibbing.

The men’s defending champions, skipped by Brady Clark (Lynnwood, Wash.), return in full force as the hometown team.

A new women’s champion will be crowned this year. Last year’s winning team that featured Bemidji native Natalie Nicholson is not competing this season following the retirement of skip Erika Brown.

Other area connections in the tournament include Scott Baird of Bemidji, who will coach Craig Brown’s team in the men’s competition and Jamie Sinclair’s in the women’s, while Bemidji native Joe Polo will compete for John Shuster’s rink.

Teams will compete in a full round robin with the top four men’s teams advancing to the Page playoffs and the top three women’s teams competing in a modified Page playoff. The opening ceremony will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, with the first draw of competition set to follow afterwards. A complete competition schedule is available at www.usacurl.org.