I-600 snowmobile race changes course

Day two of the race (Wednesday, Feb. 9) will be 190-mile loop type race in the ditches and rivers of Pennington and Red Lake counties with two fuel stops. The race will start and end at the Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls.

The third day of the race (Thursday, Feb. 10) will be run from Seven Clans Casino to Bemidji, 125 miles with one fuel stop.

There will not be a fourth day of racing.

Vintage, Classic IFS and Junior classes will race Day 3 from TRF to Bemidji. The Fuel pass four day will be changed to three days, with five fuel stops instead of six. Cost is $100; and there will be refunds for those who have already submitted payment.

The Awards Banquet and dinner will be at the Sanford Center in Bemidji on Feb. 10. Social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m.