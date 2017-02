The Bemidji 14 Power Junior Olympic volleyball team took first place at the CBS tournament on Jan. 28, 2017, at St. Benedict's College in St. Joseph. Pictured are, back row, from left, coach Jess Anderson, top row Macy Flatness, Jordan Bennett, Mia Sweeney, Morgan Cann and Emma Huberty. Bottom row, from left, Jenna Anderson, Jessica Beberg, Taylor Waukazo and Sierra Charwood. (Submitted Photo)