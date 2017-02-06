Search
    Ice racers take to the track

    By Dennis Peterson | Special to the Pioneer on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:56 p.m.
    No. 2 Matt Schow leads the pack with No. 16 Nathan Doughty, No. 14 Ryan Julin, No. 22 Jared Miller and No. 21 Bob LaRose during Sunday's Lake Garfield Ice Racing in Laporte. (Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer)1 / 2
    Winning his first feature of the season on Sunday was No. 14 Ryan Julin. (Dennis Peterson | Special To The Pioneer)2 / 2

    LAPORTE—It may have been Super Bowl Sunday, for most but for the Garfield Lake Ice Racers it was race day.

    The racers took to the ice track at noon on Sunday and raced a total of six heat races, two consolation races and two features.

    Doyle Erickson has been unbeatable so far with five straight feature wins in the first three weeks of racing, but on Sunday Ryan Julin defeated Erickson for the first time in the second feature of the day.

    Racing will continue next Sunday, Feb. 12, on Garfield Lake in Laporte starting at noon. There is no charge to watch.

    Race Set One

    Feature winner - Doyle Erickson

    2nd - Shannon George

    3rd - Matt Schow

    4th - Ryan Hadrava

    5th - Ryan Julin

    Heat 1

    Winner - Shannon George

    Heat 2

    Winner - Doyle Erickson

    Heat 3

    Winner - Matt Schow

    Consolation Race winner - Tyler Schow

    Race Set Two

    Feature Winner - Ryan Julin

    2nd - Matt Schow

    3rd - Doyle Erickson

    4th - Rick Hanson

    5th - Thomas Ahrndt

    Heat 1

    Winner - Matt Harvey

    Heat 2

    Doyle Erickson

    Heat 3

    Matt Schow

    Consolation Race Winner - Ryan Hadrava

