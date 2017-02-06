Ice racers take to the track
LAPORTE—It may have been Super Bowl Sunday, for most but for the Garfield Lake Ice Racers it was race day.
The racers took to the ice track at noon on Sunday and raced a total of six heat races, two consolation races and two features.
Doyle Erickson has been unbeatable so far with five straight feature wins in the first three weeks of racing, but on Sunday Ryan Julin defeated Erickson for the first time in the second feature of the day.
Racing will continue next Sunday, Feb. 12, on Garfield Lake in Laporte starting at noon. There is no charge to watch.
Race Set One
Feature winner - Doyle Erickson
2nd - Shannon George
3rd - Matt Schow
4th - Ryan Hadrava
5th - Ryan Julin
Heat 1
Winner - Shannon George
Heat 2
Winner - Doyle Erickson
Heat 3
Winner - Matt Schow
Consolation Race winner - Tyler Schow
Race Set Two
Feature Winner - Ryan Julin
2nd - Matt Schow
3rd - Doyle Erickson
4th - Rick Hanson
5th - Thomas Ahrndt
Heat 1
Winner - Matt Harvey
Heat 2
Doyle Erickson
Heat 3
Matt Schow
Consolation Race Winner - Ryan Hadrava