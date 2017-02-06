Ice racers take to the track

Doyle Erickson has been unbeatable so far with five straight feature wins in the first three weeks of racing, but on Sunday Ryan Julin defeated Erickson for the first time in the second feature of the day.

Racing will continue next Sunday, Feb. 12, on Garfield Lake in Laporte starting at noon. There is no charge to watch.

Race Set One

Feature winner - Doyle Erickson

2nd - Shannon George

3rd - Matt Schow

4th - Ryan Hadrava

5th - Ryan Julin

Heat 1

Winner - Shannon George

Heat 2

Winner - Doyle Erickson

Heat 3

Winner - Matt Schow

Consolation Race winner - Tyler Schow

Race Set Two

Feature Winner - Ryan Julin

2nd - Matt Schow

3rd - Doyle Erickson

4th - Rick Hanson

5th - Thomas Ahrndt

Heat 1

Winner - Matt Harvey

Heat 2

Doyle Erickson

Heat 3

Matt Schow

Consolation Race Winner - Ryan Hadrava