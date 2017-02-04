Bemidji Aerials compete at Snowflake Flip

Junior Olympics Level 3 competitors included Kaitlyn Workman, who led her team with a 34.6 all-around score and also finished first on bars and second on beam in the 7-9 age group. Kasey Stenseth finished second in the all-around with a 33.95 and also finished first on bars in the 10-and-up age group. Kennedy Olson completed the meet with a 33.55, Sadie Sperle finished with a 33.35, Isabella Reierson finished with a 32.35 and Cameron Roff finished with a 30.45.

Leading Junior Olympics Level 4 competitors was Emma Mutnansky with an all-around score of 34.65 and a first place finish on beam in the 8-10 age group. Adrianna Underwood finished first in the 11-and-up age group with an all-around score of 34.55, also placing first on bars, beam and floor in her age group. Samara Osborn completed the meet with a 33.45, Taylor Hanks finished with a 32.75, Regan McCarthy finished with a 32.35, placing second in the all-around and on all events in the 11-and-up age group, Aurora Frank finished with a 31.65 and Addi Lundberg finished with a 31.2.

The Junior Olympics Level 5 team won the first place team trophy. Alivia Thompson finished with a 32.85 all-around score, finishing second in the all-around and on floor. Aubrey DeWitt finished with a 32.1, placing second on bars. Chloe Workman finished with a 31.9, placing second on beam. Kali Allen completed the meet with a 29.65.

In the XCEL Bronze competition, Bethany Flansburg led the team, finishing with a 33.75 all-around score. Amelia Benso finished with a 33.6, Patti Peterson finished with a 32.5, placing first on bars in the 6-7 age group, and Kyla Frank finished with a 31.8.

XCEL Silver competitors included Amara Roberts, who led the team with a 36.1 all-around score, placing first on floor and tying for second on vault in the 11-and-up age group. Gwenyth Galloway finished with a 35.3 and Aspen Tobin completed the meet with a 34.7. Norah Jacobson finished with a 34.7, placing second on vault in the 9 & under age group. Hayden Pirkl finished with a 34.5, tying for first on floor in the 9 & under age group. Ridley Karger completed the meet with a 33.95. Ridley Hadrava finished with a 33.2, finishing first on vault in the 9 & under age group. Tatiana Wright completed the meet with a 31.2.

The XCEL Gold team was led by Sophie Perreault, who finished tied for first with an all-around score of 35.2 and also placed second on beam in the 12-and-up age group. Maki-Lynn Westerman finished with a 33.6, placing first on floor in the 11-and-under age group. Adair Wizner finished with a 32.25, finishing in a tie for second place on floor in the 11 & under age group.