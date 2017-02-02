Bemidji curlers qualify for nationals

The Riley Fenson rink went 6-0 to win the men’s title. Bemidji curlers on the team included Riley, his cousin Graem Fenson, Zac Erickson and Carson Liapis, as well as Jon Harstad of Duluth. Team Fenson is coached by Riley’s dad, Eric Fenson.

The winning women’s team, which also went undefeated at 4-0, was skipped by Cait Flannery and included Bemidji curlers Leah Yavarow and Mackenzie Ritchie.

The National Under-18 Curling Championships will be held in Milwaukee, Wis., beginning March 8.