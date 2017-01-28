Bemidji Figure Skating Club hosts Bemidji Classic

The Bemidji Figure Skating Club hosted the Bemidji Classic at the Sanford Center this past Sunday, Jan. 22. The event drew skaters from many different Minnesota communities. The following are Bemidji skaters that participated: Back row (left to right): Bruce Friborg, Basic 4: Elements-2nd place, Freestyle-4th place; Megan Moen, Beginner: Compulsory-4th place, Freestyle-5th place; Tasha Tarvin, Beginner: Compulsory-1st place, Jumps-1st place, Freestyle-2nd place; Mary Merschman, Freeskate 1: Freestyle1-2nd place; Pamela Moen, High Beginner: Compulsory-4th place, Jumps-1st place, Freestyle-4th place; and Isabelle Vaughn, Beginner: Compulsory-2nd place, Jumps-1st place, Freestyle-1st place, Interpretive-4th place. Front row (left to right): Alexis Vaughn, No-Test: Compulsory-1st place, Jumps-1st place, Freestyle-1st place, Interpretive-2nd place; Kelsea Moen, Snowplow Sam: Elements-2nd place, Freestyle-2nd place; Dream Davis, Basic 3: Elements-3rd place, Freestyle-3rd place; and Kadyance St. Peter, Basic 4: Elements-4th place, Freestyle-4th place.