Former Twins manager Tom Kelly will have Target Field statue

"We had a few of these discussions a couple years ago about this stuff," Kelly, 66, said after Friday's announcement at TwinsFest. "I just have a hard time because I believe the game showcases the players. Push comes to shove, the players get it done, one way or another."

This time, when Twins president Dave St. Peter raised the idea again about three weeks ago, Kelly went along.

"I understand his point of view about the history of the organization, which I respect immensely," Kelly said, "He feels it's important in the history of the Twins organization, that I may be a small part of that, and I understand that. He wants me to do this, and I'm going to do it because I'm one of those guys."

Five Twins players have been immortalized with bronze statues: Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek. It was Kelly, however, who managed the franchise's only two World Series champions in 1987 and 1991.

So on the same day it was announced former Twins general manager Andy MacPhail would go into the team's hall of fame, the man he hired to manage at the age of 36 received an even greater honor.

"You know, two World Series is pretty good," Kelly said of their shared accomplishment. "He brought a lot of people in here to help us and get us going in the right way."

Having overcome a mild stroke in the fall of 2014, Kelly will see his streak of 47 consecutive trips to spring training end next month. Physical woes with his knees and Achilles made it difficult for him to climb stairs until the past couple of months.

"My mind says you can't do it anymore, but my heart wants to go," he said. "It was just a little rough last year, so maybe it's a good time."

Kelly is leaning on his trusty fungo bat in the photo sculptor Bill Mack will use as his guide. At Kelly's suggestion, the Twins were able to find a photo of him in a gray pinstriped uniform with "Minnesota" across the front and the lower-case "M" on his cap.

There is no cigar, in case you're wondering.

"I said whatever Dave wants to do is fine, but that's the one I liked," Kelly said. "I wouldn't get too excited."

WBC PLANNING

New Twins catcher Jason Castro is on the provisional roster for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, but he seems highly unlikely to play given the challenge of going through his first spring training with a new team.

"He obviously would be a guy that would be pretty valuable for us to have in camp from start to finish as he's learning a new pitching staff," Twins general manager Thad Levine said Friday on the first day of TwinsFest.

Castro's three-year, $24.5 million contract does include a limited no-trade provision after all. Castro can submit a list of three teams each offseason to whom he can block a trade. It took the Twins and Castro's agent, Fred Wray, a couple of weeks to hammer out the exact number of clubs on the catcher's no-trade list, but all is set now.

Provisional rosters are slated to be set on Feb. 6, Levine said, with big-league clubs being informed which players made the cut for their respective countries.

While Eduardo Escobar (Venezuela) and Ervin Santana (Dominican Republic) are said to have opted against accepting WBC invitations, the Twins could still have a strong presence on Team Puerto Rico, for instance, which has penciled in Jose Berrios, Hector Santiago, Eddie Rosario and Kennys Vargas for high-profile duty.

"It will be interesting to see, when the dust settles, how many of those guys ultimately have made the team," Levine said. "Once we find that out, we'll have individual conversations with each player, with (manager) Paul Molitor and with their positional coaches."

Levine said a handful of Twins players have mentioned to the organization "their desire to be in spring training from start to finish rather than participate in the WBC," but the Twins will be careful to "respect their decisions."

While Major League Baseball wants to see the WBC continue to grow as an event as it enters its fourth incarnation, there is a delicate dance between determining who should and shouldn't play.

"I think it's always an honor to have your players included and considered to be some of the best players in the world," Levine said. "Selfishly, first year with the franchise, I'd love to spend as much time around our players as possible. So I hope they get a chance to participate if they want to and then I hope they lose as quickly as they can and come back to camp."

Levine was (partly) joking with that last comment.

LAST CALL

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for second baseman Logan Forsythe on Monday, they reached out one last time to the Twins.

Young right-hander Jose De Leon, widely rumored to be the linchpin of a potential deal for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, went instead to the Rays for Forsythe in a straight-up deal.

"We had had healthy conversations with that franchise, and they were professional throughout and informed us beforehand that they were going to be moving in a different direction,." Levine said of the Dodgers. "That was handled, I think, extremely professionally by them. We had very prolonged conversations, but along the way it was extremely professional."