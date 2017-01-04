Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Report: Gophers to consider Klieman for head coach position

    By Dom Izzo Today at 7:04 a.m.
    North Dakota State head football coach Chris Klieman prior to throwing out the first pitch at a May 30, 2016 Minnesota Twins-Tampa Bay Rays game at Target Field. File photo. David Samson / The Forum

    MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota will look at North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman to fill its open position.

    That's according to an ESPN report from college football insider Brett McMurphy.

    McMurphy reports that Western Michigan head coach PJ Fleck is the school's initial preference, but according to a source close to Fleck, "no contact has been made by the school."

    McMurphy lists off other candidates including Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin, who Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle hired when he was the Broncos AD.

    Klieman just completed his third season at NDSU, he's compiled a 40-5 record with two national championships.

    Klieman signed an contract extension in April 2016 thru the 2021 season. If Klieman were to leave NDSU between now and January 15th, he'd have to pay the school his current salary of 300,000 dollars. After January 15th, his buyout decreases to 150,000 dollars.

    There is a connection between Klieman and Coyle, they played football together in high school at Waterloo (IA) Columbus.

    Coyle said in his press conference Tuesday that he will act quickly and efficiently, but "will feel like an eternity because we need to find the right person."

    Explore related topics:sportschris kliemanGophersBisonFootball
    Dom Izzo
    Domenic is the Sports Director at WDAY. He comes to Fargo from WNCE-TV in Glens Falls, NY where he launched the sports department at the independent station. Before that, Domenic worked at WSTM, the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, NY as a photographer and live truck operator for over two years. He graduated from Oswego State University in 2002 with a degree in Broadcasting. Domenic hails from the lake effect snow capital of the world, Oswego, NY, he joined the WDAY Sports Department in September 2006.
    DIzzo@wday.com
    (701) 241-5332
    Advertisement