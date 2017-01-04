Report: Gophers to consider Klieman for head coach position

That's according to an ESPN report from college football insider Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy reports that Western Michigan head coach PJ Fleck is the school's initial preference, but according to a source close to Fleck, "no contact has been made by the school."

McMurphy lists off other candidates including Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin, who Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle hired when he was the Broncos AD.

Klieman just completed his third season at NDSU, he's compiled a 40-5 record with two national championships.

Klieman signed an contract extension in April 2016 thru the 2021 season. If Klieman were to leave NDSU between now and January 15th, he'd have to pay the school his current salary of 300,000 dollars. After January 15th, his buyout decreases to 150,000 dollars.

There is a connection between Klieman and Coyle, they played football together in high school at Waterloo (IA) Columbus.

Coyle said in his press conference Tuesday that he will act quickly and efficiently, but "will feel like an eternity because we need to find the right person."