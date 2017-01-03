Bitzer was selected honorable mention WCHA defensive player of the week for his performance in goal against Alaska Anchorage. The junior made 33 total saves, posted a .917 save percentage, a 1.51 goals-against average and his NCAA-best fourth shutout in the series split.

Whitecloud, a freshman defenseman, was named honorable mention WCHA rookie of the week for recording an assist and two blocked shots in the series with UAA.

The No. 17 Beavers will head to Bowling Green for a Thursday-Friday series this week. Thursday's game is scheduled to begin at 6:07 p.m. and Friday's is slated for 7:37 p.m.